TheStreet Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to D+

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $118,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

