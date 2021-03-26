Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 131,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get Thryv alerts:

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $551,415.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,716 shares of company stock valued at $15,475,299 over the last three months. 62.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.