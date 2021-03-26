Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 315,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.13. The stock had a trading volume of 161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,604. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 billion, a PE ratio of -118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

