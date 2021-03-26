Toroso Investments LLC Has $820,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average is $203.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

