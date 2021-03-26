Toroso Investments LLC Invests $883,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. United Bank grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 11.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.92. The stock had a trading volume of 99,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,275. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

