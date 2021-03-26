Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2,774.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded down $36.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,024.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 680.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,108.70.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

