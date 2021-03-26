Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 71,414 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.89.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 33,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,569. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.