Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 33,610 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,849,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,027,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 7,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,570. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

