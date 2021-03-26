Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 64,482 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. 136,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,255. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.