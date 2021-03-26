TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 15,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TranSwitch stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 147,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. TranSwitch has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get TranSwitch alerts:

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.