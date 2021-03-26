Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 841 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 24,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 159,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,776,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.95. 170,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $280.86 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.