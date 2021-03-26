Truegame Market Capitalization Reaches $266,297.63 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $266,297.63 and $3,634.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 168.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00642467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

