Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.42.

TCNNF stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

