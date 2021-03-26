TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Tops $144,901.76 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 147.8% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $144,901.76 and approximately $100.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.00258596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015996 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009732 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

