Trust Wallet Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $135.35 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $135.35 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00467723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00059904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00189939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00798077 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00077590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

