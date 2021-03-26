TrustSwap Trading Up 71.6% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00007457 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $326.07 million and $8.87 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00215324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00814239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00076665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00026697 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,239,126 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

