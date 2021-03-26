Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 21,008 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 440.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

