Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 27,834 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,032,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,981 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

