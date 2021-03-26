Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 83,476 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.