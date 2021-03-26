Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 242.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Catalent by 3,945.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $24,718,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,018. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

