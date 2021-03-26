Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,703 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Swedbank increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 54.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $201.30 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.46.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

