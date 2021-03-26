Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 59,895 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,895 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5,393.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

