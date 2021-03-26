U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Neutral Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.75. 61,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

