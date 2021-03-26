UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,215.79 ($42.01).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,984 ($38.99) on Thursday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,845.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The stock has a market cap of £69.82 billion and a PE ratio of 62.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

