Unisocks Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Unisocks has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Unisocks token can now be purchased for about $77,971.84 or 1.44704658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and approximately $540,807.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00216452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00807068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027542 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange.

