United Security Bancshares (UBFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 16th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.