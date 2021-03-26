UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UNH traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.05. 46,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $351.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.03 and a 1 year high of $373.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

