Unum Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,800 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,266 call options.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.