USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and $184.45 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00060502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00214281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00811890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026642 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

