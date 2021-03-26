v.systems (VSYS) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and $2.33 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,161,253,638 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,645,174 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

