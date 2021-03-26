V3 Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 235,200 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,943,000. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 2.8% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Equity Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,691. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

