Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 74,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,617. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.