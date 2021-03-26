Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Jordan Park Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jordan Park Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 699,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 297,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 437,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,026,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

