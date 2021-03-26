Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.