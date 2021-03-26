Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.62. 314,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,507. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.52 and its 200-day moving average is $189.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.