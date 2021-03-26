Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,325. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

