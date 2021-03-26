Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) recently:

3/10/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $282.00 to $294.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $336.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $355.00.

3/3/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $350.00.

2/17/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $332.00 to $353.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $249.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.63. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

