Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Stock analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

