Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €101.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.78 ($110.33).

Shares of DG stock opened at €87.52 ($102.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.51. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

