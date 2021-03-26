Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $56,703,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE AIRC opened at $44.40 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

