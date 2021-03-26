Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($4.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $17.27 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

