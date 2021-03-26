Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock worth $6,082,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -120.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

