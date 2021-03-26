Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Down to $26.32

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $23.92. Vuzix shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 108,341 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.