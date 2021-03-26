W Green Pay Market Capitalization Hits $195,361.97 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 67.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $195,361.97 and approximately $71,015.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00654056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023495 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

