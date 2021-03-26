Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WKCMF. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $130.25 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

