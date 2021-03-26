Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.40 ($22.82).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €17.77 ($20.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.67. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a 1 year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.11.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

