Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,989. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

