WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $10,074,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

