WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 318,714 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318,714 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $508,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,933. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average of $229.55. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

