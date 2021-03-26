Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after acquiring an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after buying an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 36,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

